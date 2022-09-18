The Supreme Court told Yeshiva University it had to allow students' LGBTQ+ club on campus, for now. So it just shut down all the clubs.

Yeshiva University didn't want to officially recognize the students' LGBTQ+ club, claiming this would infringe its religious rights. But the U.S. Supreme Court, with Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts siding with the liberals, ordered it to do so while lower courts figure out what works in New York state. After the ruling, Yeshiva University abruptly suspended all club activities at the school to avoid having the comply with the order, reports the Associated Press. The college describes itself as faith-based and therefore exempt from New York's anti-discrimination laws, but it is registered as a non-religious university instead of a religious institution, and offers secular degrees, to accrue the benefits thereof.

…a lawyer for the students said the university's action Friday was divisive and "shameful." "The Pride Alliance seeks a safe space on campus, nothing more. By shutting down all club activities, the YU administration attempts to divide the student body, and pit students against their LGBT peers," said the lawyer, Katie Rosenfeld.

*taps nose* If you close all the swimming pools, you don't have to let them into the swimming pools.

It's funny how none of the mainstream media items I read explain exactly what club recognition entails. I'm pretty sure they don't know, couldn't immediately figure it out, so just skipped over it. The result is conservatives thinking that club recognition is some kind of forced speech ritual in which religious people are forced to bend the knee and say that they approve of anal sex and myriad genders.

Here's what's actually at stake: