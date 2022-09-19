This useful website helps you find recipies based on the content of your fridge

Need to find a recipe in a pinch, based on the contents of your fridge? This website allows you to type in a list of ingredients that you have on hand, and it will present a list of possible recipes. To test out the site, I added avocado and bacon to the ingredients list, and the website gave me a recipe for avocado and bacon fries. This snack actually looks pretty tasty and I plan on trying it out!
