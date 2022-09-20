Stop what you're doing right now and go watch the cutest tiniest puppy 'singing.' It just might be the cutest thing I've ever seen. Mysterious-Slice-498 recently posted it in the awesome subreddit /rarepuppers (also worth checking out if you love cute dogs) and they explain that this video features Ozzy the Chihuahua from when he was a puppy. Well, Ozzy is all grown up now and is still singing. On another thread Mysterious-Slice-498 shares this video, featuring Ozzy singing along to the Star Wars score. And here's another one of Ozzy singing along to a harmonica, by a Scottish lake. Adorable!
Chihuahua can't stop singing
