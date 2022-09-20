Chihuahua can't stop singing

Jennifer Sandlin

Stop what you're doing right now and go watch the cutest tiniest puppy 'singing.' It just might be the cutest thing I've ever seen. Mysterious-Slice-498 recently posted it in the awesome subreddit /rarepuppers (also worth checking out if you love cute dogs) and they explain that this video features Ozzy the Chihuahua from when he was a puppy. Well, Ozzy is all grown up now and is still singing. On another thread Mysterious-Slice-498 shares this video, featuring Ozzy singing along to the Star Wars score. And here's another one of Ozzy singing along to a harmonica, by a Scottish lake. Adorable!