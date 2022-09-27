Netflix to launch mobile games division

Video games rake in a lot of dough nowadays. Typically, when the conversation of video games and profit comes up, the focus almost exclusively revolves around triple-A titles like Grand Theft Auto and Halo. I mean, it wasn't too long ago that Grand Theft Auto V became the most successful entertainment product of all time. However, people often overlook how lucrative mobile games can be. Despite not earning respect from hardcore gamers, mobile developers are probably too busy earning every form of currency to care about the criticisms lobbed in their direction.

As other streaming services start nipping at their heels, Netflix has been rethinking its strategy as the market leader in the field. In addition ot reevaluating their release schedule—and possibly ditching the binge model they popularized a decade ago—Netflix has been testing the waters with video games. Now the streaming giant is about to enter the world of mobile games.