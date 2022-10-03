GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion

Herschel Walker, a retired footballer and "pro-life" Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, wants to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape victims, children or to save the life of the mother. Walker, however, paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion, reports The Daily Beast. Ever a gentleman, he sent her a "get well soon" card.

The woman said Walker, who was not married at the time, told her it would be more convenient to terminate the pregnancy, saying it was "not the right time" for him to have a child. It was a feeling she shared, but what she didn't know was that Walker had an out-of-wedlock child with another woman earlier that same year. Asked if Walker ever expressed regret for the decision, the woman said Walker never had. Asked why she came forward, the woman pointed to Walker's hardline anti-abortion position. "I just can't with the hypocrisy anymore," she said. "We all deserve better."

Walker's response: "I'm not taking this anymore. I planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning."

Alas, conservatives in the know haven't gotten the memo:

His son is "done" with him.