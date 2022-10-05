Woman Herschel Walker paid to have abortion is also mother of his child

Another day, another bombshell about the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia. The woman who claimed to have had an abortion at Herschel Walker's behest—which he denies and claims to have no idea who she might be—is the mother of one of his children. The Daily Beast, kneeing this lying dimwit in the balls over and over and over:

The woman, a registered Democrat whose years-long relationship with Walker continued after the abortion, told The Daily Beast that her chief concern with revealing her name was because she is the mother of one of Walker's own children and she wanted to protect her family's privacy as best she could while also coming forward with the truth. (Walker has publicly acknowledged the child as his own, and the woman proved she is the child's mother and provided credible evidence of a long-term relationship with Walker.)