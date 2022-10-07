John Waters returns to directing with 'Liarmouth,' first film in 18 years

John Waters is getting back in the director's chair with Liarmouth. The film is an adaptation of his first novel, which is described as a "hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction" (apt coming from the Pope of Trash.) The last film he directed was 2004's A Dirty Shame.

Deadline:

"Liarmouth is the craziest thing I've written in a while, so maybe it's fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career," Waters said. "Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world."

Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance plot: