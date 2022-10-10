10m views for Finnish prime minister's tip for Putin

In this video, Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin is asked a version of the blockheaded "how does Putin resolve the conflict?" question. She answers it with bemused brevity (after having the reporter rephase the question to speak plainly instead of using euphemisms like "off ramp.")

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc — Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022

You might remember Marin from that time she was seen to be having too much fun. Her no-nonsense reply to the reporter has had a similar effect, with normal people liking her getting to the point and laughing at the question's assumptions, and serious political pundits scandalized by it.

It's been pointed out that nore people have now viewed this video than live in Finland.