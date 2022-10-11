Fox News edited out "numerous" antisemitic and delusional remarks from Tucker Carlson's interview with Kanye

During his interview with Ye, formerly Kanye West, Tucker Carlson listened to him make antisemitic remarks and talk about fake children, imaginary murders and free energy. But when it came time to broadcast that interview, Ye's delusional and bigoted ramblings were edited out by Fox News. Instead, viewers saw Carlson pose him as the "most effective core conservative in a generation."

Someone leaked the footage to Vice.

In his interview with Carlson, Ye said that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a "known eugenics," as he put it, created Planned Parenthood with the KKK "to control the Jew population." "When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are," Ye added. "This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief." At another point, when complaining that his children are going to a school that celebrates Kwanzaa, Ye added, "I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering."

Something else Fox News edited out that it didn't want its viewers to hear: Ye disclosing that he was vaccinated against Covid.

There are two ways to look at this, and both are right: Ye is an antisemite, and he is a mentally ill person being exploited by Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Elon Musk, Candace Owens, and everyone else you've seen working him in recent history.