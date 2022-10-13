Incredible Halloween light and drone-art show pulls in Metallica, Ghostbusters, and Stranger Things

Tom BetGeorge went viral in 2013 for creating an impressive holiday music and light show to the outside of his home. "Christmas Can Can" even landed him time on Good Morning America. He's come a long way since, creating new shows every year, and launching a business to help others make magic of their own. He's really outdone himself this year with his latest Halloween piece. The show, which is themed to Metallica, Ghostbusters, and Stranger Things, has a new artistic element—coordinating drones—which raises it to 400 feet tall!

(Neatorama)