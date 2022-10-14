Cat litter: the GOPs latest social media inspired moral panic

Cat litter is the GOPs latest talking point in their war on all the rest of us who don't look and think like them. GOP stalwarts repeating falsehoods about schools putting cat litter pans in bathrooms for children who identify as cats.

What kind of idiot believes this bullshit?

NBC:

The week before, on Sept. 29, Minnesota GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen asked during a campaign stop, "Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them, because they identify as a furry?" And during a legislative hearing last month in Tennessee, two Republican state lawmakers discussed the "growing crisis" of public schools providing litter boxes for children who identify as cats, and claimed it's happening across the state. At least 20 conservative candidates and elected officials have claimed this year that K-12 schools are placing litter boxes on campus or making other accommodations for students who identify as cats, according to an NBC News review of public statements. Every school district that has been named by those 20 politicians said either to NBC News or in public statements that these claims are untrue. There is no evidence that any school has deployed litter boxes for students to use because they identify as cats.

These politicians have to know this is untrue as they are spreading the lies.