California Rep. Eric Swalwell produced this spot about what America will look like next year if the GOP takes control of both Houses. The party's first order of business will be to enact a federal ban on abortion with severe penalties for anyone who gets an abortion for any reason. (The only exception will be off-the-books abortions for wives, daughters, and mistresses connected to the MAGA elite.) After that, the GOP will use the rest of The Handmaid's Tale as its playbook, much in the same way that the East German Stasi used 1984 as its intimidation and torture manual.
Campaign ad recreates GOP fantasy of arresting woman who have abortions
