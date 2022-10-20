Celebrate Apple Day with this portable mouse for only $70

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you spend a lot of time on the computer, using a mouse has many incredible benefits. And if that computer happens to be a laptop like a MacBook, you might find that mouse might even be a game-changer for your productivity. Right now, you can upgrade your computer navigating prowess with an Apple Magic Mouse, which is price dropped to $69.99 thanks to our Apple Day event, which runs from October 16 through 21.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon with over 30 thousand reviews, the Apple Magic Mouse makes navigating your screen much easier than using the built-in touchpad on a laptop. Using a mouse allows you to be more precise when clicking on tabs, pointing, dragging, and selecting items more accurately. The Magic Mouse is portable and lightweight and can be easily stashed in a small pocket or bag for transport. Take it with you to work, on travel, or keep it in your home office — you'll appreciate how painless this tool makes it to drag and drop!

This wireless mouse uses Bluetooth to pair easily and quickly with Apple devices. Forget traditional batteries — the Magic Mouse is rechargeable and will hold a charge for a month in between charges. It reduces noise up to 90% and silently recharges without omitting any distracting sounds. Charge the mouse with the USB-C to Lightning Cable by simply connecting it to a USB-C port on your Mac.

Everything about the Apple Magic Mouse is convenient and proven to enhance your productivity. The base's optimized foot design helps it move smoothly across any surface. The Multi-Touch surface allows you to effortlessly swipe between web pages, zoom in and out, and scroll through documents. This unique gadget was designed with hand and wrist comfort in mind, so you can continue working without pain or cramping.

Apple Day is October 21, and we're celebrating with price drops on your favorite refurbished Apple products from the 16th through the 21st. During this event, you can get the Apple Magic Mouse for just $69.99, originally $79!

Prices subject to change.