Component suppliers to the makerverse, Adafruit Industries, have done it again in releasing a cool and funny electronics project in search of meme status.
Forget the fear-mongering, nothingburger Halloween broohaha over candy-colored Fentanyl, it's Doom in your kid's candy bars you need to be concerned about. That stuff will rot their teeth and their brains!
Parents: Beware of Doom in your kids' candy this Halloween
