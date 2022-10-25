Take a trip back in time with the "new" Doctor Who logo

Doctor Who is in the middle of an exciting time of transition. Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor has just recently left the Tardis in front of the camera, and embattled showrunner Chris Chibnall is about to surrender his position to Russell T. Davies next season. When the BBC announced that Whittaker and Chibnall were exiting the long-running science fiction series, fans had no idea that Doctor Who would look toward the past to redefine its future.

In the closing minutes of the Power of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker's last hurrah as the Timelord, fans watched the 13th Doctor regenerate into David Tennant's 10th (and now 14th) incarnation of the Doctor. However, it seems like Tennant's casting isn't the only aspect of Doctor Who's past that the show is importing into the new regime. In the video linked above, you can check out the series' "new logo," which hearkens back to the Tom Baker era of the series.

Now, if only we could get Phillip Hinchcliffe and Robert Holmes back…