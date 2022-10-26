Rescued beaver builds dam at doorway to keep out new roommate (cute video)

Nibi is a beaver who resides at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. A few weeks ago, another rescue beaver, Ziibi, was assigned to be Nibi's roommate. Eventually they stopped fighting but when Zibi was outside their shared quarters, Nibi express her true feelings on co-habitation. From NBC Boston:

"Nibi immediately started building a dam at the door where her roommate exited…you know…in case Ziibi tries to come back inside…," the wildlife rescue said in a Facebook post, sharing video of Nibi stacking tree branches in the door.

Here's more about Nibi, Ziibi, and the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue: