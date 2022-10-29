Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery for skull fracture after hammer attack

Mr. Nancy Pelosi underwent surgery to repair the skull fracture sustained yesterday when he was attacked by a man demanding to know where his wife was. The surgery was successful, her office reports.

"Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker. Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery. The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time."