Trump's creepy hate speech last night. Democrats are "sick, sinister, and evil people… This nation does not belong to them. This nation belongs to you."

The crowd roared in orgiastic approval for Trump's scary, divisive rally speech in Ohio last night.

The transcript is textbook fascism:

We will defend our Constitution. We will defend the Second Amendment. And we will proudly uphold the Judeo-Christian values and principles of our nation's founding.

We will restore patriotic education to our schools, and we will teach our children to love their country, honor our history, and to always respect our great American flag. Always respect our flag.

In conclusion, our MAGA movement, Make America Great Again, is by far the greatest political movement in the history of our country.

They never challenged that, they've never challenged it. It's an amazing thing. They wouldn't challenge it. If I said anything slightly wrong, they challenge, but they can't challenge that.

Together, we are standing up against some of the most menacing forces, entrenched interests, and vicious opponents our people have ever seen. Despite great outside dangers, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister, and evil people from within our country. You know who I'm talking about. You see him all the time. But no matter how big or powerful, the corrupt, radical left Democrats that we are fighting against may be, you must never forget. This nation does not belong to them. This nation belongs to you. That's who it belongs to.

This is your home. This is your heritage. And our American liberty is your God-given right.