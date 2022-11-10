Take a look behind the scenes at Netflix's Wednesday series

Even though every member of The Addams Family is charming in their own right, few can match Wednesday Addams. The eldest Addams child isn't just an excellent character; Wednesday went on to become something of a spirit animal for throngs of eccentric and goth personalities reared in the 90s. Thanks to Christina Ricci's hilariously deadpan portrayal of the wickedly smart, quip-slinging version of the character, Wednesday Addams found herself occupying a similar territory as Daria Morgendorffer in that she provided "alternative" Millennial girls a role model. Ricci's performance as Wednesday in both of Barry Sonnenfeld's Addams Family films created a perfect cinematic avatar for girls that were discontented with the cookie-cutter version of femininity that society demanded that they conform to.

Due to Wednesday's popularity, it was only a matter of time until a network decided to build a series around the character. In the video linked above, you can check out behind-the-scenes footage of the new Wednesday series from Netflix.