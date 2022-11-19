Amazon has a bunch of Spider-Man TV shows on the way

Since 2020, the Marvel cinematic universe has branched out into the world of television. The expansion is a little strange, considering that the word cinematic is in the description of Marvel's universe, but let's not quibble. Shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Moon Knight have become essential building blocks to Marvel's broader continuity for Phase four and beyond.
Outside of the brilliant Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase four's biggest hit was Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though Spider-Man has become pivotal to Marvel's cinematic brand, Sony and Disney share the character's film rights. Consequently, Sony has been intent on making its own Spider-Man content independent of Disney for years now. Seeing the success of Marvel's efforts on Disney Plus, Sony started creating a slew of Spider-Man television shows. According to Variety, Amazon Prime Video just decided to pick up several Spidey-centric series, beginning with Silk, the first Korean-American character to share Peter Parker's abilities.
Amazon is officially moving forward with multiple live-action shows based on the Marvel characters controlled by Sony, Variety has learned. The first series under the deal will be "Silk: Spider Society," which was developed by "The Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang along with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Kang will serve as showrunner and executive producer on "Silk" as part of a new multi-year overall television deal she has signed with Amazon. Kang, Lord, and Miller all executive produce along with former Sony boss Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Lord and Miller currently under an overall deal there. "Silk: Spider Society" will debut domestically on MGM+'s (nee Epix) linear channel followed by a global launch on Prime Video. The show is based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos for Marvel Comics. It follows Cindy Moon, described as "a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."