Amazon has a bunch of Spider-Man TV shows on the way

Since 2020, the Marvel cinematic universe has branched out into the world of television. The expansion is a little strange, considering that the word cinematic is in the description of Marvel's universe, but let's not quibble. Shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Moon Knight have become essential building blocks to Marvel's broader continuity for Phase four and beyond.

Outside of the brilliant Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase four's biggest hit was Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though Spider-Man has become pivotal to Marvel's cinematic brand, Sony and Disney share the character's film rights. Consequently, Sony has been intent on making its own Spider-Man content independent of Disney for years now. Seeing the success of Marvel's efforts on Disney Plus, Sony started creating a slew of Spider-Man television shows. According to Variety, Amazon Prime Video just decided to pick up several Spidey-centric series, beginning with Silk, the first Korean-American character to share Peter Parker's abilities.