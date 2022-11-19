Banksy: go steal some clothes!

Banksy recently took to Instagram to encourage people to go to the GUESS store on Regent Street in London and steal clothes. He posted, "Attention all shoplifters. Please go to GUESS on Regent Street. They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?"

Carys Anderson, writing for Consequence, further explains:

Banksy's post includes a photo of GUESS' London shop, which features a window display of t-shirts and jackets adorned with the artist's Thug for Life bunny. Behind the clothes is a blown up print of Banksy's famous depiction of a man throwing flowers.

According to the BBC, the collection was created in collaboration with Brandalised, a company with a license to sell Banksy's work to fans, so it appears GUESS' move was legal. When the company debuted the clothing line earlier this month, CCO Paul Marciano said, "The graffiti of Bansky has had a phenomenal influence that resonates throughout popular culture. This new capsule collection with Brandalised is a way for fashion to show its gratitude."

Still, after Banksy's post, the London shop closed down, covered its window display of the collection, and hired security to guard the entrance.