What's it like to eat the daily rations of a Dungeons & Dragons adventurer?

Bob of Bob World Builder has done an entire series of videos where he real-world tests things found in 5e D&D rules. He's tested movement speeds, encumbrance, terrain effects, falling damage, and more.

In this video, he decided to try eating the ratio portions and types mentioned in the rules (a half-ration at 1 lb or a full ration at 2 lbs of meat jerky, dried fruit, nuts, and hardtack (dried-out bread)).

He tried the D&D diet for 3 days. What he found is that it's actually a pretty decent diet and one that he could imagine adventurers in the world of D&D subsisting on.