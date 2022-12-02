Have you tried having a conversation with ChatGPT yet? It's both smarter and stupider than a human. Humans are smarter and stupider than ChatGPT, too, which means a human+GPT centaur can optimize the smart parts from each. I asked ChatGPT to "write a haiku about MAGA people acting against their own interests," It responded:

MAGA people, blinded By fear and hate, they march on Ignoring the truth.

And here's a good one I came across: