Have you tried having a conversation with ChatGPT yet? It's both smarter and stupider than a human. Humans are smarter and stupider than ChatGPT, too, which means a human+GPT centaur can optimize the smart parts from each. I asked ChatGPT to "write a haiku about MAGA people acting against their own interests," It responded:
MAGA people, blinded
By fear and hate, they march on
Ignoring the truth.
And here's a good one I came across:
Write the complete script of a Seinfeld scene in which Jerry needs to learn the bubble sort algorithm. Include frequent jokes and note audience laughter in the script.
INT. MONK'S CAFE – DAY
Jerry is sitting at the counter with George.
Jerry: (sighs) I can't believe I have to learn the bubble sort algorithm for my computer science class.
George: (laughs) Bubble sort? That's the most basic sorting algorithm there is. Even a monkey could do it.
(audience laughs)
Jerry: Yeah, well I'm not a monkey, I'm a comedian. (picks up menu)
Kramer enters and sits down next to Jerry.
Kramer: Hey, what's so funny?
Jerry: I have to learn the bubble sort algorithm for my computer science class.
Kramer: (laughs) The bubble sort? That's easy. You just keep swapping adjacent elements until the list is sorted.
(audience laughs)
Jerry: (confused) Swapping adjacent elements? I have no idea what that means.