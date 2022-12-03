7-Eleven provides their own take on the butter board

We've previously warned you about butter boards. Well, they're back, with what's

possibly the most disturbing version yet.

If you don't know, many 7-Eleven stores have "nacho stations" where you can grab a pack of chips and top them with whatever toppings you want—chili, nacho cheese, onions, jalapenos, and more. As luck would have it, 7-Eleven just posted a video on their Instagram, titled "Nacho average butter board," which utilizes the nacho station to create their own take on the butter board. The end product is horrifying, and I feel a worse person for having experienced it. Have we all suddenly forgotten that food goes on plates?