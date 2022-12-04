Need an affordable laptop? This near-mint HP EliteBook is under $300.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

With inflation and all, it may seem like you can't buy any electronics at a reasonable price. Or so you thought! You just have to know where to look. Sometimes, you can get an even better deal if you're willing to forego the latest bells and whistles.

Hewlett Packard landed on the #2 spot for MakeUseOf's 7 Most Reliable Laptop Brands for 2022, illustrating just how robust its portable machines can be. And by shopping refurbished, you can get a durable, well-equipped laptop with plenty of life left, and for under $300, no less. Such is the case with this refurbished HP EliteBook, which is currently on sale for $269.99

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, this computer packs plenty of features to please. Rated five stars in our store, the EliteBook 840 comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of memory. In other words, it can give you incredible processing performance (think running multiple apps seamlessly at the same time) yet also stay connected. To do that, it boasts a 256GB SSD and two USB-C ports.

In other words, this computer is a tech aficionado's dream. In addition to its crazy good memory, it also has a 14-inch HD display, making it compact without sacrificing stunning visuals.

Although this model hails from 2016, it was given a Grade "A" refurbished rating. That means it'll arrive at your doorstep in near-mint condition with minimal scuffing, if any. Not only is buying refurbished a great way to save a little extra without skimping much else, but it's also incredibly sustainable.

You can now get a refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3 for only $269.99, 15% off the original price of $320. So run, don't walk!

