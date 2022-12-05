Trump calls to kill the Constitution, and all the GOP can do is tremble in silence

When Kevin McCarthy said Republicans will "read every single word of the Constitution aloud from the floor" on the "very first day" they take control of the House in January (see tweet below), it seemed like typical GOP virtue signaling — puffed-up hot air meant to bathe the party of Big Lies with a false sense of utmost patriotism.

But the GOP's remarkable silence after Donald Trump called to "terminate" the Constitution over the weekend gives the 2023 reading of the Constitution a whole new meaning — as in a promised "eulogy."

After a desperate Trump, still trying to roll the Big Lie forward, traitorously wrote, "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," most Republicans on Capitol Hill remained as quiet as scared church mice, including McCarthy.

And some Republicans went further, unbelievably still sticking to Trump, such as "bipartisan" Rep. Dave Joyce (OH), chair of the "centrist" Republican Governance Group, who told ABC News he would continue to back Trump if he became the 2024 presidential nominee.

From ABC:

Joyce initially declined to respond, saying he didn't know what Trump said on social media and that the public wasn't "interested in looking backwards." But Stephanopoulos pressed further, and Joyce ultimately said that Trump's comment should be taken "in context" but that it wouldn't prevent him from supporting Trump if he ends up winning the nomination. "It's early. … [but] I will support whoever the Republican nominee is," Joyce said while noting he didn't think Trump would manage to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination because there are "a lot of other good quality candidates out there." "That's a remarkable statement," Stephanopoulos said. "You just said you'd support a candidate who's come out for suspending the Constitution." "I can't be really chasing every one of these crazy statements that come from any of these candidates." "You can't come out against someone who's for suspending the Constitution?" Stephanopoulos pushed back once again. "He says a lot of things, but that doesn't mean that it's ever going to happen. So you got to [separate] fact from fantasy — and fantasy is that we're going to suspend the Constitution and go backwards. We're moving forward," Joyce said.

Many Republicans, such as Gov. Larry Hogan (MD), have admitted that Trump has cost the GOP elections three times in a row, and yet the frightened party continues to repeat the same outrageous mistakes. If they keep this up it could be a good thing for democracy.