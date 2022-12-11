Here's your opportunity to score a Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet for $170

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Are visions of tablets "surfacing" in your dreams? Are you frustrated because you think that your dreams are where your "surface" will stay? Perhaps the lure of a top-rated tablet like the Microsoft Surface 3 for under $170 will have you thinking that maybe dreams really can come true.

If you have always had champagne tastes on a beer budget, this offer ought to quench your thirst for a tablet ideal for watching movies, browsing the internet, and downloading (and maybe even using) the billions of apps that are available at our disposal.

With the long 10-hour battery life, you will have loads of time to finish up your Squid Game marathon, finally beat level 1,032 of Candy Crush, or, should you feel so inclined, even get some work done. You can watch your guilty pleasure in full 1920 x 1280 resolution on the 10.8-inch screen. 64GB of storage will allow you to keep all your files safe, and if you need more, you can add a microSD card to expand it up to 200GB.

Hey, we're certainly not going to judge how you use your time on your tablet, but know that with this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3, you'll be able to play and work thanks to the quad-core Intel Atom x7-Z8700 processor efficiently. And if the fact that it's refurbished has you a little concerned, there is no need. You can rest assured that this tablet has been brought back to nearly new condition, and for added confidence, there is an aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from a third party.

Finally, to make you feel even better about your purchase, you'll have the comfort of knowing that by buying a refurbished product, one less piece of technology has gone to the landfill.

Now is the perfect time to make your dream a reality. Normally valued at $594, this Microsoft Surface 3 is now on sale for a further reduced price of only $165.99.

Prices subject to change.