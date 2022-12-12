Marjorie Taylor Greene says if she and Bannon were in charge of Capitol attack, "We would have won"

During the same event over the weekend in which Marjorie Taylor Greene talked about butt plugs, the U.S. Congresswoman also bragged that if she and Steve Bannon had been in charge of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, "We would have won. Not to mention, it would've been armed."

Unfortunately, there is no bottom to plug when it comes to Georgia's white nationalism enthusiast, EmptyG.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's January 6th comments at last night's New York Young Republican Club Gala:



"I got to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would've been armed." pic.twitter.com/KtiecOAlgd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 11, 2022

And lest we have forgotten, here is Marge less than a month before the Jan 6 Capitol riots:

https://t.co/4dxy9zrchR — CLOE 🌻🌊⚖️🗳Vote Blue 📚 Read Banned Books (@mazola523) December 12, 2022

