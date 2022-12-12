Marjorie Taylor Greene says if she and Bannon were in charge of Capitol attack, "We would have won"

During the same event over the weekend in which Marjorie Taylor Greene talked about butt plugs, the U.S. Congresswoman also bragged that if she and Steve Bannon had been in charge of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, "We would have won. Not to mention, it would've been armed."
Unfortunately, there is no bottom to plug when it comes to Georgia's white nationalism enthusiast, EmptyG.
And lest we have forgotten, here is Marge less than a month before the Jan 6 Capitol riots:
Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com