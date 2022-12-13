Elon Musk openly tells his 121 million followers to follow QAnon

Like Donald Trump, it's easy to brush off Elon Musk as an attention-seeking, self-sabotaging fool who will eventually implode without any help from others. Meanwhile, the richest moron in the world (depending on what hour of the day it is) with a Twitter following of more than 121 million is telling his fans, using an emoji, to "Follow the white rabbit" – or, in conspiracy lingo, "Follow QAnon" (see below).

In other words, as behavioral scientist Caroline Orr Bueno put it in her tweet below, "Elon Musk is encouraging 120 million followers to join a domestic terrorism movement."

Put differently, Elon Musk is encouraging his 120 million followers to join a domestic terrorism movement. pic.twitter.com/W7O9nLuivh — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

Yeah so QAnon fans have definitely noticed Elon Musk's "follow the white rabbit" tweet and have already started connecting it to adrenochrome, Podesta, Hillary Clinton, child trafficking, Saudi Arabia, & more.



"The storm is ramping up…" pic.twitter.com/wksXAmM6Pd — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

Via Aaron Rupar

Front page thumbnail image: Svetlana_Smirnova / shutterstock.com