Elon Musk openly tells his 121 million followers to follow QAnon

Like Donald Trump, it's easy to brush off Elon Musk as an attention-seeking, self-sabotaging fool who will eventually implode without any help from others. Meanwhile, the richest moron in the world (depending on what hour of the day it is) with a Twitter following of more than 121 million is telling his fans, using an emoji, to "Follow the white rabbit" – or, in conspiracy lingo, "Follow QAnon" (see below).
In other words, as behavioral scientist Caroline Orr Bueno put it in her tweet below, "Elon Musk is encouraging 120 million followers to join a domestic terrorism movement."
Via Aaron Rupar
Front page thumbnail image: Svetlana_Smirnova / shutterstock.com