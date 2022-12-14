Republican proselytizer Elon Musk didn't bother voting in the 2022 midterm elections

Remember when Elon Musk encouraged his "independent-minded" acolytes to vote "for a Republican Congress" in the 2022 midterm elections? Turns out, Musk couldn't be bothered to vote himself, according to state records. He's registered to vote in Cameron County, Texas where SpaceX's "Starbase" is located.

From the Daily Beast:

"We do not have any indication that Mr. Musk participated in the November 2022 Election," said the administrator of the county where he is registered[…]

Musk's political advocacy accelerated last spring, around the time he was maneuvering to acquire Twitter. "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," he tweeted in May.