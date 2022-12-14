Screaming hairy armadillo loves his rubber toy

Have you ever seen a screaming hairy armadillo playing with a toy? If not, you should go watch this video of Sherman the armadillo "going wild" for his "enrichment toy." Turns out KONG toys aren't just for dogs—Sherman loves them, too! He's so adorable, rolling around and scratching his toy, then getting tired and taking a break before starting up again.

What's a screaming hairy armadillo, you ask? Just an adorable, hairy, screaming creature, of course. Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute explains:

True to their name, screaming hairy armadillos are a hirsute armadillo species that emit a loud squeal when threatened. They are native to the Monte Desert in South America. Screaming hairy armadillos are the smallest of the three species of hairy armadillo, averaging less than 1.9 pounds (0.86 kilograms) and growing to between 8.7 and 15.7 inches (22 to 40 centimeters), with another 3.5 to 6.9 inches (9 to 17.5 centimeters) in tail length. Males are generally larger than females. Like other armadillos, they have a good sense of smell and relatively good vision and hearing. If threatened, they will emit a loud squealing noise.

Cute creature rating: 10/10