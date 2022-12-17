Using 3D-printed objects, the folks at Snow Day in St. Louis, Missouri will make the bespoke snowglobe of your dreams. Their snowglobes commemorate such things as marriage proposals, snow-topped homes, and even a crime scene. But what might be the wildest is the one depicting a black cat using a litter box. It's not cheap at $150 but what a great gift for the cat lover who has everything! (But, let's be honest, that's not a depiction of snow.)
A snowglobe but with a cat using a litter box
