A snowglobe but with a cat using a litter box

Rusty Blazenhoff
Black Kitty Litter Box Snowglobe, SnowDayProject / Etsy

Using 3D-printed objects, the folks at Snow Day in St. Louis, Missouri will make the bespoke snowglobe of your dreams. Their snowglobes commemorate such things as marriage proposals, snow-topped homes, and even a crime scene. But what might be the wildest is the one depicting a black cat using a litter box. It's not cheap at $150 but what a great gift for the cat lover who has everything! (But, let's be honest, that's not a depiction of snow.)