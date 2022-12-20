Congress quack fight between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert ensues at TPUSA

A Family feud broke out at Turning Point USA between Georgia boss Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado capo Lauren Boebert over their disagreement of who should be the next House Speaker.

It started when Boebert criticized Greene for backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — throwing in a "Jewish space laser" jab while she was at it.

"I've been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in," Boebert said while on camera with Matt Gaetz (see video below, tweeted by Marge). "I don't believe in this [Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker] just like I don't believe in … Jewish space lasers."

Naturally Greene immediately zapped back, tweeting, "I've supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes."

"She gladly takes our $$$ but when she's been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite."

Even the splinters of the splintered GOP are splintering. Ouch.

I've supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes.



1/3

pic.twitter.com/89r5jw9j0t — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2022

She gladly takes our $$$ but when she's been asked:



Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.



2/3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2022

Via Ritchie Torres at Mastodon