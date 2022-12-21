Season two of Amazon's Invincible is set to debut in 2023

When Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead shambled from the comic page to the television screen and became a monstrous hit, comic fans began to rub their hands in anticipation. In addition to having an executive role with Image Comics, Kirkman is a veritable one-man idea factory. The success of The Walking Dead promised that studios would start gobbling up Kirkman's comic content as they searched for the next big hit. For die-hard fans of funny books, the teen superhero comic Invincible was the front-runner for potential adaptations.
Eventually, Amazon Prime Video greenlit an animated series based on Invincible that more than lived up to the hype. With an all-star- including Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, and Mark Hamill- Invincible garnered a massive fanbase relatively quickly. However, the second season of the show didn't arrive as swiftly as many fans would have liked. According to Collider, the wait for Invincible's second season is coming to an end next year.
Season 2 of Prime Video's hit adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series Invinciblewill premiere sometime next year. The reveal comes from an exclusive interview from Collider's own Steven Weintraub with Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, during a conversation about the success of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed.
Invincible premiered on Prime Video in March 2021, quickly becoming one of the biggest hits in the streaming platform's history. Not surprisingly, the company renewed the animated series up to Season 3, giving the creative team behind the adaptation plenty of room to plan which stories they would bring to the series next. However, despite fans' excitement about Invincible Season 2, we still didn't know when the series would return.