Season two of Amazon's Invincible is set to debut in 2023

When Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead shambled from the comic page to the television screen and became a monstrous hit, comic fans began to rub their hands in anticipation. In addition to having an executive role with Image Comics, Kirkman is a veritable one-man idea factory. The success of The Walking Dead promised that studios would start gobbling up Kirkman's comic content as they searched for the next big hit. For die-hard fans of funny books, the teen superhero comic Invincible was the front-runner for potential adaptations.

Eventually, Amazon Prime Video greenlit an animated series based on Invincible that more than lived up to the hype. With an all-star- including Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, and Mark Hamill- Invincible garnered a massive fanbase relatively quickly. However, the second season of the show didn't arrive as swiftly as many fans would have liked. According to Collider, the wait for Invincible's second season is coming to an end next year.