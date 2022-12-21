Watch The Three Stooges yuk it up in these Christmas clips

When I was a kid, my dad would sit in front of the TV and howl at the slapstick antics of The Three Stooges. Not sure what got me thinking about these eye-jabbing comedic heroes but I recently fell into a rabbit hole looking them up on YouTube. I soon discovered they had Christmas-themed bits, adding an extra layer to their comedy considering they're all Jewish.

This first one is grabbed from Wee Wee Monsieur, a 1938 black-and-white short where Moe, Larry, and Curly disguise themselves as Santa in the desert.

This clip is from the 1949 black-and-white short Malice in the Palace where Moe, Larry and Shemp each dress as Santa Claus to try and retrieve King Rutentuten's diamond. You may remember this short better for its famous "cat and dog in the kitchen" bit which happens before this scene.

This last clip includes four holiday scenes including the previous Malice in the Palace one. My favorite is definitely the one of Moe trimming the tree in the 1952 short, He Cooked His Goose.

They also have a Christmas song. It's called "I got a cold for Christmas."

And their "I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas."

This rabbit hole also led me to "Curly G," the Curly Howard's youngest grandson, who is carrying on his family's legacy with The Grand Stooges. Enjoy, ya knuckleheads!