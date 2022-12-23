'Cool loners' have a virtual place to go for the holidays thanks to comedian Lane Moore

Rusty Blazenhoff
image: Lane Moore used with permission

It's perfectly normal to feel alone this time of year but that doesn't make it any easier. What might make it easier? Hopping on one of Brooklyn-based Comedian Lane Moore's virtual events for "cool loners." She's got two opportunities to be "alone together" coming up: Merry Whatever for Cool Loners at 9 p.m. EST on December 26 and Happy New Year I'm Staying Inside at 6 p.m. PT on December 31. Just $20/pop. Both events will include jokes and "80s board games that turn into improvised horror movies."

Thanks, Kitty!