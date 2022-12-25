'Home Alone' reimagined in the style of 'The White Lotus' opening credits

Rusty Blazenhoff

Who says you have to choose between Home Alone and The White Lotus? Enjoy both in this creative mashup video called "Home Alotus." This delightfully demented piece is the work of artist Jamie Umpherson who fashioned it in Runway using AI-generated stills. (via The Awesomer)