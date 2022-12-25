Who says you have to choose between Home Alone and The White Lotus? Enjoy both in this creative mashup video called "Home Alotus." This delightfully demented piece is the work of artist Jamie Umpherson who fashioned it in Runway using AI-generated stills. (via The Awesomer)
'Home Alone' reimagined in the style of 'The White Lotus' opening credits
- COMMENTS
- AI
- Home Alone
- Home Alotus
- Merry Christmas ya filthy animal
- runway
- The White Lotus
- white lotus
Nerdwriter1 exposes the real fake cameras of Toy Story 4
From it's inception, Pixar enhanced its cinematography step by step, with innovations both subtle and visceral to the average viewer. Evan Puschak: "Now I say significantly, but that's in terms of lenses. As a viewer, the difference may not be something you notice, but it will be something you will feel." In the video below,… READ THE REST
Researchers use biomimicry to enhance particle detection 16-fold by sniffing like dogs
Throughout human history, dogs have long been one of the greatest tools we've honed for detecting scent, extending humanity's reach with capabilities fine enough to sense viruses, cancer, explosives, and controlled substances to name a few, leading a research team to use biomimicry to identify the structures and methodology that enable dogs to have such… READ THE REST
Santa versus the Grinch
It's an epic fight for the ages. In one corner, we have jolly old Saint Nick. In the other, the meanest greenest Grinch! Who will win out? Watch this video by Daniel LaBelle to find out who prevails. Watch until the end to see who saves Christmas. The video stars LaBelle's nephew, who brings his best cane game to the… READ THE REST
Enjoy the benefits of the sauna at home with this infrared blanket for $399.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. After a long day at the office or an intense workout, sometimes we just need a little rejuvenation. The Vortix Sauna Blanket can help ease your aches and pains and it's only… READ THE REST
A three-month membership to one of the best coffee clubs is now $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. December is a whirlwind of holiday parties, decorating, and of course, buying presents. One nerve-wracking aspect of shopping for gifts, though, is that you never know if things will come on… READ THE REST
Set yourself up for a great start to the new year with this productivity bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're really ready to leave 2022 behind, we don't blame you. Not to be negative nellies, but it was kind of a weird year. That being said, there's no need… READ THE REST