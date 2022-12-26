Need a last-minute gift or planning a move? Get a $200 Clutter moving credit for $100.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Handling a move without help can be exhausting and time-consuming, and something always seems to break. So if you're looking for an awesome last-minute present, why not give the gift of an easy move? Clutter's professionally trained, licenced movers offer quality, flexible packaging services, and you can purchase a $200 Moving Credit for only $100 by December 30 – no coupon necessary.

Moving comes with a ton of unknown variables. You might have just started a new job across town and won't have time to transport your precious cargo yourself. Perhaps you lost a box of valuables along the way. Or maybe you need to transport a 17-ton, 50-foot magnet halfway across the country. Whatever the case, if you don't move often, you may not know the best way to go about it.

Fortunately, Clutter's movers will disassemble, wrap, pack and load/unload your belongings safely in and out of its moving trucks. Plus, the company's user-friendly account portal allows you to track the progress of your move, learn about your movers, and see when your move has concluded. So it's no wonder Clutter earned 4.8 out of 5 stars across more than 5,000 customer reviews.

If your boxes beat you to their destination, you can ask a Clutter team member for a digital walkthrough. Clutter also offers flexible moving options. For example, you have the option to pack your own stuff — but why would you want to? Just sit back, relax, and let Clutter do the heavy lifting (figuratively and literally) for you.

Moving is the worst, but with Clutter, you can cross packing, unpacking, and logistics off your to-do list. Until December 30, you can get a $200 Clutter Moving Credit for just $100 or half off. Upon purchasing this voucher, you will have 60 days to head to Clutter's website and redeem your code. No shipping or coupon are necessary.

Prices subject to change.