Russian "meat magnate" who criticized Putin dies in fall from hotel window

You have a man and a window. Then you have a window and no man. The Age:

A Russian sausage magnate who briefly criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from the third-floor window of a luxury hotel in India. Pavel Antov was a member of Vladimir Putin's United Russia Party and a multi-millionaire, having founded one of the country's largest sausage makers. He was reportedly on a trip to celebrate his upcoming 66th birthday when he was found lying in a pool of blood outside the Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, in the southern state of Odisha.

The official story is suicide.

An unnamed police official told India's NDTV news outlet they suspected that he took his own life after becoming depressed about the death of his friend, who was found dead in the same hotel.

Just yesterday I posted about a similarly "sudden" and "tragic" end for a Russian military man in charge of a shipyard.