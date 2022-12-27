Teen busted issuing fake parking tickets and trying to collect the fines

Police in Santa Cruz, California arrested Damian Vela, 19, for making fake parking tickets and putting them on cars near the beach that's popular among tourists. I've heard of people putting their own parking tickets on others' windows hoping they'd pay without looking at the plate number but Vela took it to a whole new low. He allegedly printed a QR code on the faux tickets that the marks were meant to scan in order to electronically pay the fine.

Vela was charged with fraud and unlawful use of a computer system. From CBS News: