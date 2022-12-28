The most Scottish pastime possible…

…Besides golf, caber-tossing, and binge drinking, of course. (It's okay, I'm Scottish, I'm allowed to say that.) Scotsman Luke Mitchell has taken to walking his Highland cows like any other pet, often attracting stares and questions from passersby. Mitchell describes them as "furry, friendly dogs" and has even made a bit of a career out of bringing them to weddings, parties, and other events. They seem to be almost therapeutic for Mitchell, who grew up in foster care—and, evidently, quite attention-grabbing for everyone else. Personally, seeing a cow out for walkies would be a welcome break from the hordes of manicured dogs I see in my city—but to each their own.