…Besides golf, caber-tossing, and binge drinking, of course. (It's okay, I'm Scottish, I'm allowed to say that.) Scotsman Luke Mitchell has taken to walking his Highland cows like any other pet, often attracting stares and questions from passersby. Mitchell describes them as "furry, friendly dogs" and has even made a bit of a career out of bringing them to weddings, parties, and other events. They seem to be almost therapeutic for Mitchell, who grew up in foster care—and, evidently, quite attention-grabbing for everyone else. Personally, seeing a cow out for walkies would be a welcome break from the hordes of manicured dogs I see in my city—but to each their own.
The most Scottish pastime possible…
- COMMENTS
- cows
- Delightful Creatures
- scotland
Sloth takes a wild ride on an oar
Watch this adorable sloth catching a ride on a boat paddle. It seems both chill and delighted, looking around as the world flies by. At the end of the ride, the sloth gets deposited back into some vegetation to process what the heck it just experienced. The video was posted on YouTube by Gayle Stokes, who provides… READ THE REST
The perfect motivational message this holiday season: Do Nothing
Is the year-end stress getting to you? Maybe it's the looming tax season, or corralling family, or just the general state of the world (which is to say, on fire)? You're in luck- Self-Help Singh (a character by comedian Masood Boomgaard) is here with a mantra we can all live by: Do nothing. It's almost… READ THE REST
Tesla stock sinks another 11% as Elon hypes Russian Prime Minister tweet "predicting" U.S. civil war
Tesla is sinking fast, losing 11% on the first trading day after Christmas for a full 25% loss in the last five days. The main story pundits are telling is that Elon Musk's Twitter adventure has "distracted" him, though The Guardian summarizes the more mundane problems of failing demand, production problems, poor resale value, and… READ THE REST
Got a MacBook Air for Christmas? Pair it with a top-rated blue light filter for $45.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's no escaping it. We live in a world where technology is ingrained into our being, making it hard to create boundaries with our favorite gadgets. Sure, selfie addiction can be a real… READ THE REST
Give beer lovers a last-minute gift they can make their own for $11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Few things are more satisfying than cracking open a cold one after a long day at work. Even if you work within the confines of your own home, taking the short… READ THE REST
Get a $199 6-in-1 wireless charging station for only $60 right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the most annoying modern inconveniences you can experience is having multiple devices die around the same time. Sure, your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds probably came with their own chargers,… READ THE REST