With no one in charge of the House, C-SPAN has become the nanny cam to catch all the weird goings-on happening while the chaotic GOP hopelessly looks for its next speaker. Here are some of the bizarre highlights of the last few days, put together by Politico. My favorite is the shot of serial liar George Santos not responding to his supposed name when it was called out over the mic.

Front page thumbnail image: C-SPAN (screengrab)