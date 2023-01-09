Beaten down by Dre: MTG banned from Twitter

After using Dr. Dre's music without his permission, Georgia peach Marjorie Taylor Greene finds herself locked out of Twitter. The good doctor complained to whatever remains at Twitter Trust and Safety about her video using his work as its soundtrack, and Marge was branded a violator.

TMZ:



12:28 PM PT — Turns out, Dr. Dre's team took action — reaching out to Twitter to get the video taken down. As a result, MTG tells us she's been locked out of her Twitter account for using Dre's copyrighted work without permission.

MTG also has some words of her own for Dr. Dre, in an exclusive statement to TMZ, she says, "While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."