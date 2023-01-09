Marjorie Taylor Greene releases humiliating music video to show who's boss

After 15 votes and days-long GOP chaos on the House floor last week, mobster Madge celebrates her new de facto Speaker status by releasing a most humiliating music video (see below), in which she victoriously struts through the halls of the Capitol to Dr. Dre as if she were Al Capone in cowboy boots. The sheer outlandishness of the Georgia don's "five family" fantasy is only surpassed by the unbelievable carbuncle that makes up the Republican Congress.

(And for the record, music producer Dr. Dre did not give the lawmaker permission to use "Still D.R.E.", according to TMZ. In fact, Dr. Dre told TMZ, "I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.")