Hilarious videos of Elvis and the Rollings Stones awkwardly performing with no music

David Pescovitz

Following last week's death of Elvis's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, this classic video of Elvis with the music removed and sound effects added has once again been making the rounds. Mario Wienerroither's entire series of "Musicless Musicvideos" is pure genius. (His latest is actually a "Speechless Speech" of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial.) But my favorites remain the Elvis clip above and the incredible Rolling Stones performance below.