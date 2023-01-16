Following last week's death of Elvis's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, this classic video of Elvis with the music removed and sound effects added has once again been making the rounds. Mario Wienerroither's entire series of "Musicless Musicvideos" is pure genius. (His latest is actually a "Speechless Speech" of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial.) But my favorites remain the Elvis clip above and the incredible Rolling Stones performance below.
Hilarious videos of Elvis and the Rollings Stones awkwardly performing with no music
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- music
- parody
Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream," the deep house mix
From 1989, Fingers Inc.'s beautiful mix of "Can You Feel It" with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech: READ THE REST
Lisa Marie Presley's lovely duet with her dad Elvis (video)
In 2012, 35 years after Elvis's death, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley—who suddenly died yesterday at 54—recorded this lovely "duet" with her dad and created a touching music video to accompany it. Elvis originally recorded "I Love You Because" in 1954 at the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. From CMT Press: The video for… READ THE REST
New Order posted a killer 1985 live performance of "The Perfect Kiss"
As I posted previously, New Order's Low-Life (1985) is my favorite of the band's full albums and they've just released a beautiful "Definitive Edition" boxset that includes the remastered album on vinyl and CD, unreleased mixes and demos, and two DVDs of live performances from that era. From that collection, here is a killer live… READ THE REST
Start the new year right by leveling up your laptop
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's a new year, and perhaps the best time to level up your laptop for a fresh start. Treat yourself to the HP Elitebook 840 G5 8GB (Refurbished) and increase performance… READ THE REST
Take incredible videos with this drone, now under $100
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Interested in buying a drone? We don't blame you. There are so many reasons why a drone is an appealing purchase. You can take videos from angles you could never reach before, they… READ THE REST
Give yourself neck and shoulder pain relief with this orthopedic muscle relaxer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're going to forgo the 'new year, new you' spiel and get right to the chase: no matter what year, you might need some help with your muscle health. Working from… READ THE REST