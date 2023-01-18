Former drug dealer explains the ins-and-outs of running a meth lab (video)

David Pescovitz

Insider's latest "How Crime Works" video features reformed crystal meth dealer Adi Jaffe—now a PhD psychology professor. Jaffe explains "the practicalities of running crystal meth labs… [along with] the methods behind different methamphetamine recipes, the effects of antidrug policies on the supply, how the cartels managed to take over the trade with superlabs, and P2P meth precursor chemicals supplied from China."

illustrative image: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock