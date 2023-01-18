Found on the popular subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating: a 7-Eleven with a street address of 712. I propose this specific 7-Eleven either change their name to 7-Twelve, or move locations. I just can't live with the frustration of knowing they were only one address number away from achieving perfect harmony between their name and location.
This 7-Eleven was one street number from perfect harmony
