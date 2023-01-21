Woodsman captures rare footage of bull moose shedding antlers with drone

Last month a doorbell cam captured the moment a moose dropped its antlers. This month a Canadian woodsman captured his own version of the same moment. Near Juniper, New Brunswick, Derek Burgoyne was able to catch a bull moose just as it was shedding its antlers with the use of his drone. In his CBC News interview about the event, he says he's collected hundreds of shed moose antlers from the ground but rarely a pair. He says that the beasts usually drop one and carry the other one around for a while longer. (via Nag on the Lake)