New trailer for the forthcoming D&D movie, Honor Among Thieves

With the recent kerfuffles over the forthcoming One D&D and Wizards of the Coast/Hasbro's designs on revoking the original Open Gaming License, Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts could use a little chillaxing entertainment and comic relief. Will that be found in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the star-studded motion picture?

The second trailer just dropped and from it we get a better sense of the balance of action/adventure and cornball humor and wisecrackery. Numerous people in the video's comments seem pleased by what they see and the way it feels a lot like an actual roleplaying game experience, where there's a lot of foolishness at the table and no one takes it all that seriously.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiers in theaters on March 31, 2023.

Previously on Boing Boing: