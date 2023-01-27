Man notices mouse in neighbor's window across the street and tries to let them know (video)

Most real estate agents have an especially keen eye for the small details when it comes to homes, and TikToker Eric Goldie is no exception. In his latest post, one such detail catches his attention as he faces the window of a New York apartment all the way across the street from his own, and he kindly gives his neighbors a heads up: "To my neighbors who live on the corner of Bleecker and Perry, um … [camera zooms in on a busy little critter between a window and its blinds] … you have a mouse problem." If only all "problems" could be so cute! (See video below.)

Front page thumbnail image: Rat in house by Africa Studio / shutterstock.com